An Illinois lawmaker has proposed a crackdown for speeding drivers on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but the potential solution has drawn mixed reaction from drivers.

The proposed change would use AI cameras down the busy stretch of roadway in the city, which would alert both speeding and reckless drivers.

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz said she has pushed for such a change to make Lake Shore Drive safer.

City data shows there have been 16,000 crashes on Lake Shore Drive in the last five years. In those, 4,000 people were injured and 59 have died.

"Lake Shore Drive is its own animal," Feigenholtz, who represents Illinois' 6th District, told NBC Chicago. "What we’re doing is we’re trying to figure out what tools we could use to change driving behavior."

Under her proposal, Feigenholtz wants to amend Illinois Vehicle Code to commission the Urban Transportation Center at the University of Illinois Chicago to conduct a study looking at traffic data, the effectiveness of cameras and where to install them. That would include using AI to reduce crashes.

"It doesn’t just capture speed it captures other reckless driving habits and when it sends out a warning in Europe it really did change behaviors because it was unpredictable," Feigenholtz said. "Eighty percent of the people that got that warning never re-offended."

Under the AI camera model, the senator said drivers would receive a warning in the mail, but not a ticket.

The idea, however, has drawn mixed reaction from drivers.

"It is getting bad there so I don’t mind having cameras. I think it's a good idea," said resident Michael Peterfi.

Another resident, Kareon Howard, said he's seen drivers doing 80 or 90 mph down the stretch of road, so "it does make sense a little bit."

But others question the invasion of privacy.

"AI everywhere feels a little bit scary," Tiffany Ivonne, a Chicago resident, said.

"While the motive is intended for good purposes right I’m not sure the outcome will actually be what they hope and intend for," another resident Jenifer Clark said.

The senate bill to commission the study passed out of committee Thursday. It now goes to the full senate for a debate.

Feigenholtz said she hopes to have the study completed within six months