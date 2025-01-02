Chicago weather: ‘Clipper system' to bring 1-2 inches of snow to parts of Northern Illinois

Snow was in the Chicago area forecast Thursday as a clipper storm system moves in from west to east, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, though how much snow you could see will depend on where you live.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, the system will move into the area around 1 p.m. Thursday, with accumulating light snow through the evening.

As much as two inches of snow could fall south of I-80, Jeanes said, with counties to the north and west seeing a dusting, "if anything."

"Snow will develop Thursday afternoon across portions of northern IL, mainly south of Dixon to Kankakee line," the National Weather Service said in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The snow will continue into the evening, spreading into northwest Indiana."

While the snowfall was expected to be minimal, it could accumulate on untreated roads, resulting in potentially hazardous travel conditions, Jeanes said, with some slick spots possible.

According to Jeanes, the snow was expected to move out of Illinois and into Northwest Indiana between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As the system moves out, colder weather moves in, Jeanes added.

"Thursday may be the warmest day in the Chicago area for at least a couple weeks," Jeanes said.

Temperatures Thursday were expected to be in the low 30s, and dipping into the teens overnight. Friday morning, stronger wind gusts and lower wind chills will make the temperatures feel more like the single digits, Jeanes said.

Beginning Friday, temperatures were expected to fall into the 20s.

'Major winter storm' headed to Illinois

Following Thursday's clipper system, the next big chance for snow comes Sunday, Jeanes, said, though the current track of the system shows heavy snow skipping the Chicago area and staying in Central and Southern Illinois.

"A major winter storm developing Sunday keeps almost all of the the snow south of us," Jeanes said, though the track could shift.

According to Jeanes, Sunday's system could bring as much as six to eight inches of snow south of I-74, along with lake effect snow in Northern Michigan.