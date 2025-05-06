The conclave, the sacred process where cardinals gather to elect a new pope, is set to begin Wednesday in Vatican City.

The centuries-old process has many traditions, including the smoke.

Since the vote is secret, the cardinals send up smoke to alert the public when a new pope has been chosen. In order to be elected, a candidate must receive two-thirds of the votes.

If a vote takes place and a candidate does not gain the required two-thirds vote, the cardinals send up gray smoke from a chimney, signaling inconclusive results to the public.

However, when a candidate does receive two-thirds of the vote and therefore is elected pope, the cardinals send up white smoke.

NBC Chicago's political reporter Mary Ann Ahern said she has been told there will be two smokes released a day, not a smoke released for every single vote. There will be a morning smoke and an afternoon smoke, Ahern said.

But with the vote taking place in Vatican City, when will the smoke be released Chicago time?

Ahern said we can expect one at approximately 6 a.m. CT and one at 3 or 4 p.m. CT.