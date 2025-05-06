Cook County

Police searching for man who escaped from Cook County courthouse after hearing

Police are actively searching for a man who ran out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his hearing Monday

By Grace Erwin

Police are actively searching for a man who ran out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago Monday after his hearing.

32-year-old Richard Donta J. Cotton walked into the courthouse after receiving notice to go before the judge for a hearing deciding whether or not he should stay in custody, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Cotton had been released previously following a weapons charge.

The judge ordered officials to take Cotton into custody during the hearing, according to the Sheriff's Office. Cotton then asked if he could hand some personal items to a relative.

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Illinois now has an official ‘Bacon Day'. Here's when to celebrate

Weather 2 hours ago

New automated tornado siren system in DuPage County aims to alert people of storms sooner

The Sheriff's Office said that while he was approaching that relative, Cotton began to run out of the courtroom and out of the courthouse.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he remains at large, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Cook County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us