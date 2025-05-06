Police are actively searching for a man who ran out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago Monday after his hearing.

32-year-old Richard Donta J. Cotton walked into the courthouse after receiving notice to go before the judge for a hearing deciding whether or not he should stay in custody, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cotton had been released previously following a weapons charge.

The judge ordered officials to take Cotton into custody during the hearing, according to the Sheriff's Office. Cotton then asked if he could hand some personal items to a relative.

The Sheriff's Office said that while he was approaching that relative, Cotton began to run out of the courtroom and out of the courthouse.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he remains at large, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further information was available.