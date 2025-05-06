Police are actively searching for a man who ran out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago Monday after his hearing.
32-year-old Richard Donta J. Cotton walked into the courthouse after receiving notice to go before the judge for a hearing deciding whether or not he should stay in custody, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
Cotton had been released previously following a weapons charge.
The judge ordered officials to take Cotton into custody during the hearing, according to the Sheriff's Office. Cotton then asked if he could hand some personal items to a relative.
The Sheriff's Office said that while he was approaching that relative, Cotton began to run out of the courtroom and out of the courthouse.
A warrant for his arrest was issued and he remains at large, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No further information was available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.