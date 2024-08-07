With the 2024 election quickly approaching, it’s time to figure out how you'll cast ballots this November, and today marks an important milestone as it's the first day to register for mail-in voting in Illinois.

According to Illinois law, any qualified voter who is properly registered can vote by mail. Registered citizens of the U.S. who are temporarily out of the country can also vote by mail in Illinois, including members of U.S. military who expect to be out of the country on Election Day.

The voter does not need to specify a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.

It is required to be registered to vote in Illinois before filling out a mail-in voting application. The register-by-mail deadline is Oct. 8 and the online registration deadline is Oct. 20.

Not sure if you’re registered? Confirmation can be found on the Board of Elections' website.

Those registered in Illinois can fill out this form to become eligible to vote by mail for the election on Nov. 5, 2024. Applications can also be obtained in person at a county clerk’s office.

The application requires the individual to provide their name, address, date of birth, phone number, email, precinct and date of the election. They must also include a signature for verification purposes.

To be eligible to vote by mail, all applications must be received by a designated Election Authority by Oct. 31, 2024.

Once an application to vote by mail is approved, the voter cannot change their mind and vote in person without first submitting the mail-in ballot for cancellation.

If the ballot is never received, the voter must sign an affidavit saying so. For more information on voting by mail, see here.