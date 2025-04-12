Popular suburban restaurant makes price changes as tariff impacts already felt

Jimmy Thai, a popular restaurant in suburban Deerfield, alerted customers they will be changing their prices soon as a result of tariffs on some of their imported products.

The establishment first shared the notice on Facebook, saying, "Never simple...but we will all get through these changing times and appreciate your continued support."

The post stated that the restaurant strives to maintain their quality and authenticity, but have already been impacted by the increased price on Thai and Japanese imported products and ingredients that are essential to their dishes.

Jimmy Thai's owner, Jimmy Thai Seriruk, told NBC Chicago he is adjusting the price of his lunch special to cost $2 more.

“For example, like coconut milk per case and I buy many cases so we’re looking at from $48 dollars to $68 dollars per cases and with the pause I’m not sure if the memo gets to the warehouse or the vendors because the pricing has been increasing and it’s still going,” Seriruk said.

Seriruk is trying to navigate and budget for what’s ahead and believes his loyal customers will help them weather the storm.

“What’s going to happen in 90 days? We are still very fortunate because we do have volume and we have a strong customer base, but I feel it's important to be able to share with them our predicament,” Seriruk said