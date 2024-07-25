Here's how to register to vote in Illinois ahead of the 2024 presidential election

The 2024 presidential election is coming up fast, and many may be wondering how they can vote in the state of Illinois.

There are multiple avenues toward registration in the state, including same-day voter registration and grace-period registration, and here's a breakdown of how you can cast a ballot this November.

Who can register to vote in Illinois?

To register in the state, an individual must be 18 years of age or older by the time of the next election day. In addition, they must reside in the jurisdiction for 30 days prior to the election and be a U.S. citizen.

Potential voters cannot register in Illinois if they are registered in another state or are in prison or jail. If a prison sentence has been completed, registration is permitted.

Students can register in Illinois if they reside in the state but attend school somewhere else, or if they reside somewhere else and attend school in Illinois.

How can you register to vote?

There are several options for registering to vote in the state. For one, automatic voter registration is available for those obtaining a driver’s license and may be asked whether they would like to register at their local Department of Motor Vehicles location. Those obtaining REAL ID-compliant licenses are registered automatically unless they choose to opt-out under provisions in state law.

Individuals can also register online. The online voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2024 election is Oct. 20.

Registration is also available in person, which can be done at the office of the election authority, driver’s license facilities, or with deputy registers in your jurisdiction.

Mail-in registration can be done by sending the Illinois Voter Registration Application to a local county clerk’s office via the U.S. Postal Service. The deadline for in-person registration is Oct. 8.

A full list of more information can be found here.

In addition, voter registration can be completed on the day of the election, though voters will be required to show proof of residency and identification to complete that step. More information can be found on the Board of Elections' website.