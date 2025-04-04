Could Portillo's soon have a breakfast menu? Social media post hints at ‘test'

An iconic Chicago hot dog and Italian beef spot will soon do a menu test involving the most important meal of the day: Breakfast.

In an April 1 Instagram post, fan-favorite restuarant Portillo's suggested that it was getting into the breakfast business later this year.

"This isn't an April's Fools joke," the post said. "We're testing something new this summer!"

The post also had a photo of what appeared to be a bacon, egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich, and the date April 15, 2025.

No further details on what the items will be, or where they will be available, were released.

In 2024, the hot dog chain added two new "Windy City" items to menus -- a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon based on customer feedback.

Earlier this year, the hot dog restaurant opened a pick-up only location in Orland Park. Portillo's also has pick-up locations in Rosemont and Joliet. In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.