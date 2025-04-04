Food & Drink

Could Portillo's soon have a breakfast menu? Social media post hints at ‘test'

"This isn't an April's Fools joke," an Instagram post from Portillo's said. "We're testing something new this summer!"

By Francie Swidler

NBC Universal, Inc.

An iconic Chicago hot dog and Italian beef spot will soon do a menu test involving the most important meal of the day: Breakfast.

In an April 1 Instagram post, fan-favorite restuarant Portillo's suggested that it was getting into the breakfast business later this year.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"This isn't an April's Fools joke," the post said. "We're testing something new this summer!"

The post also had a photo of what appeared to be a bacon, egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich, and the date April 15, 2025.

No further details on what the items will be, or where they will be available, were released.

In 2024, the hot dog chain added two new "Windy City" items to menus -- a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon based on customer feedback.

Earlier this year, the hot dog restaurant opened a pick-up only location in Orland Park. Portillo's also has pick-up locations in Rosemont and Joliet. In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.

chicago food Mar 29

Popular Nashville eatery to debut at Gallagher Way

Retail Mar 26

3 fan-favorite fast food sauces, dressings to hit shelves at Costco, Target, Walmart and more

Health & Science Mar 24

Do you eat a meal in 20 minutes or less? It might be time to slow down

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us