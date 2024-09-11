Traffic, street closures and more: What to expect during Mexican Independence Day, El Grito Chicago celebrations

Chicago officials are warning of major travel and traffic impacts during Mexican Independence Day and El Grito celebrations downtown this weekend.

According to a public safety advisory from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, celebrations are expected to kick off on Friday night and continue through the weekend, with Mexican Independence Day falling on Monday, Sept. 16.

"Expect increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place citywide due to celebratory activities through September 16," the advisory said. "If they become necessary, expect street closures in the Central Business District along with diversions to control traffic flow. Plan accordingly and allow extra time if traveling in the area."

City officials also asked residents participating in events, which in years past have included car caravans, to "be respectful of their neighbors and communities, as well as workers at critical facilities such as hospitals."

"They should also be mindful of first responders and emergency vehicles that are required to pass through areas where celebrations are occurring citywide," the advisory said.

Mexican Independence Day activities and closures

The annual Mexican Independence Day parade, considered one of the largest parades in the Midwest, steps off at 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Little Village. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers.

"Expect a vibrant display as parade participants showcase an array of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures," a description of the event said. "From the elegance of quinceañeras to the captivating rhythms of Mexican folkloric dancing and the skillful artistry of charrería, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of experiences, highlighting the essence and diversity of the Mexican heritage in Chicago and throughout the United States."

Increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place is expected, officials said. Street closures will be implemented "if they become necessary."

Ramp closures on area expressways are also possible during the celebrations, according to officials.

In the event that access to the Central Business District is limited due to the celebrations, a series of checkpoints will be set up for residents, employees and critical care workers to gain access, the city said. Those will be set up at:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Des Plaines/Canal

18 th /State

/State 18 th /Michigan

/Michigan 18th/Indiana

Another parade, the Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade, taking place Sunday was also expected to impact traffic, according to officials.

El Grito activities and closures

In addition to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, the El Grito Festival in Grant Park will get underway Saturday and continue into Sunday, and will take over Chicago’s Grant Park with music, food and celebrations of Mexican independence.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food family experiences and more. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15 in Grant Park.

Jackson will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and residents are strongly encouraged to use public transportation for both days of the event.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will stream the parade from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com, the respective apps and the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel.