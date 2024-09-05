The annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood is coming up, along with a new, two-day "El Grito" festival in Grant Park.

According to organizers, Chicago's Mexican Independence Day is one of the largest parades in the Midwest, drawing more than 400,000 participants and spectators to the heart of Little Village. In it's 53rd year for 2024, the theme will be "Celebrando Nuestras Tradiciones," officials said.

Both the long-held parade and new festival are expected to come with street closures, caravans and traffic delays, as seen in years past.

As the events approach, here's what to know about each.

Mexican Independence Day Parade

The annual parade, considered one of the largest parades in the Midwest, steps off at 12 p.m Sunday, Sept. 15, according to organizers. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers.

"Expect a vibrant display as parade participants showcase an array of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures," a description of the event said. "From the elegance of quinceañeras to the captivating rhythms of Mexican folkloric dancing and the skillful artistry of charrería, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of experiences, highlighting the essence and diversity of the Mexican heritage in Chicago and throughout the United States."

Parade route

The parade begins in Little Village, at the historic Little Village Arch located on 26th Street and Albany. The route will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue, organizers said. Here is a map of the full Mexican Independence Day route.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions along the parade route are expected to be in place, organizers said. In surrounding areas, parking will not be permitted from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Access roads to the parade route will be blocked," organizers said. "Parking is limited and road closures will make access to the route very difficult."

Best place to watch the parade

Organizers stressed viewers should arrive early.

"However the traditional Mexican sense of happiness and celebration will be everywhere you are," organizers said.

Popular areas along the route include 26th Street between Pulaski and Kostner Avenues, organizers said, adding that viewers won't be able to see much on California Avenue and California Boulevard as that area will be closed for set-up.

Watch the parade live

Chicago's Mexican Independence Day will be broadcast live from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Telemundo Chicago, the NBC Chicago streaming channel, on Telemundo.com, NBCCHicago.com and Telemundo and NBC Chicago's apps. The broadcast will continue through 1:30 pm. on the NBC Chicago streaming channel, and on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo's websites and apps.

El Grito Festival

"El Grito," a new, two-day festival in Grant Park will join Chicago's Mexican Independence Day celebrations this year.

"This marks a significant moment for the city and its thriving Mexican community, as it’s the first time in over a decade that this iconic celebration takes place in downtown Chicago," organizers said.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food family experiences and more. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15 in Grant Park.

Tickets

El Grito is a ticketed event, with single-day tickets starting at $10, according to organizers.

Access to the Grito Ceremony only, on Sept. 15, is free, but registration is required, organizers said, and a waitlist had already formed. Those who attend will have access to the festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.