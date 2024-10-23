Toys ‘R' Us comeback: What to know as iconic toy store opens at Chicago-area mall

The rumors are true: Toys "R" Us, the iconic toy store of the 1990s, is reopening some brick-and-mortar stores across the country, including its first standalone store inside at a suburban Chicago mall.

The announcement comes as the chain, which originally went bankrupt in 2018, said in 2022 it planned to open hundreds of pop-ups inside Macy's department stores nationwide, and up to 24 flagship standalone stores.

Saturday, Oct. 26, Toys "R" Us will open a 10,000 square-foot store Saturday, Oct. 26 in Norridge at Harlem Irving Plaza, according to a press release, with a grand opening ceremony featuring in-store activities, face-painting, balloon twisting, swag bags, giveaways and more.

The celebration, which is open to the public, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon cutting at the store, located at 4104 N. Harlem Ave., featuring Geoffrey the Giraffe.

According to the release, the new store is a "modern retail concept" with an immersive shopping experience featuring popular toys and brands like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Paw Patrol and more.

In addition to pop-ups inside Macys, the new store joins a Toys "R" Us at Mall of America, a store in New Jersey at American Dream megamall, and a store inside the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

Earlier this year, children's' clothing and gear store Babies "R"' Us, which also went out of business in 2018, announced it would open 200 stores across the country inside Kohl's Department stores.