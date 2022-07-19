Toys ‘R' Us to Operate in More Than 400 Macy's Locations This Holiday Season, Including in Chicago

An iconic toy store brand is making its way back into the American mainstream this holiday season, as Toys “R” Us will open its doors within the confines of more than 400 Macy’s locations across the United States, including in Chicago.

The company, which went bankrupt and closed its stores in the U.S. by 2021, has now been given a new lease on life, partnering with Macy’s to bring its offerings to the retail giants stores around the country.

Beginning this summer, Macy’s locations will begin construction on Toys “R” Us-branded sections, with flagship Macy’s stores, including the State Street location in Chicago, featuring 10,000 square feet of shopping space.

Stores in Miami, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles will also be among those participating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer for Macy’s, said in a statement. “We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.

According to the company, Macy’s customers have been able to shop an assortment of products from the formerly-defunct toy company since last August in a digital setting.

Now, that experience will come to life in stores across the country, including in Chicago.

The company says that in-store shopping experiences will range in size from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, and will begin rolling out in late July.

Additional space could be used by stores during the holiday season.

The company promises to have hands-on demonstration tables and different ways for kids and parents to experience toys at each of the stores.

“Geoffrey on a Bench,” featuring a model of the toy company’s iconic mascot, will also be a central feature of the new stores, allowing parents and children to take photos.

A special nine-day celebration will launch on Oct. 15, with family-friendly activities and giveaways being conducted at each participating location.

Toys “R” Us, which was founded in 1957, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and ultimately closed all of its stores in the United States by 2021.

WHP Global obtained the copyrights for the company, and announced that brick-and-mortar locations would open within Macy’s stores.