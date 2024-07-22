Attention children (and parents) of the 1990s: Babies "R" Us, the beloved retailer you may remember from your younger years will soon return to the Chicago area in a new way.

Babies "R" Us, which went out of business in 2018, will soon open 200 stores across the country, each inside of Kohl's Department stores, a press release said.

According to the release the stores will feature a "curated" assortment of the latest baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories and more. They are set to open in the fall of 2024, the release said.

The stores will be located inside Kohl's across the nation, with 11 stores set for Illinois. Of those, five are located in the Chicago area. Here's the full list, according to the press release

Batavia: 251 N. Randall Road

Bloomington: 1615 E. Empire St.

Bucktown: 2140 Elston Ave.

East Peoria: 401 N. Main St.

Edwardsville: 2120 Troy Rd.

Elmhurst: 303 S. Route 83

Fairview Heights: 6109 N. Illinois St.

Harlem-Irving: 422 N. Harlem Ave.

Hodgkins: 9350 Joliet Rd.

Rockford South: 6125 E. State St.

Springfield: 2901 S. Veterans Pkwy

The partnership between Babies "R" Us and Kohl's stores was first announced in March of 2024. Each store will range from 750 - 2,500 square feet of dedicated space of baby gear, including brands like including Graco, Chicco, Boppy, Skip Hop, Delta Children, Fisher-Price Carter's and more, according to officials.

The stores join new Toys "R" Us stores recently launched inside Macy's stores across the country, with one of two flagship Toys "R" Us stores in the Midwest.