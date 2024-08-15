Timing changed for Jonas Brothers concert at Illinois State Fair due to weather

The Jonas Brothers concert at the Illinois State Fair will start at a new time Thursday due to a stormy forecast in the region, organizers announced.
In an announcement posted on social media, the fair revealed the opener for the group will now begin at 6:15 p.m., with the Jonas Brothers slated to start at 7 p.m.
Storms, some potentially severe, are expected to hit parts of Illinois Thursday evening.
The Jonas Brothers were announced as one of the headliners of the state fair's grandstand stage in March.
The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full list of headliners can be found here.
