Timing changed for Jonas Brothers concert at Illinois State Fair due to weather

The Jonas Brothers concert at the Illinois State Fair will start at a new time Thursday due to a stormy forecast in the region, organizers announced.

In an announcement posted on social media, the fair revealed the opener for the group will now begin at 6:15 p.m., with the Jonas Brothers slated to start at 7 p.m.

Storms, some potentially severe, are expected to hit parts of Illinois Thursday evening.

Periods of thunderstorms this morning and evening in central IL, with some redevelopment possible Friday in east-central IL. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/QAtaJQ5wwR — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) August 15, 2024

The Jonas Brothers were announced as one of the headliners of the state fair's grandstand stage in March.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full list of headliners can be found here.