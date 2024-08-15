Multiple rounds of severe storms possible in Chicago area beginning Thursday

Multiple rounds of potentially severe storms could hit the Chicago area beginning Thursday, bringing the threat of gusty winds, heavy rain and possibly even isolated tornadoes.

The threats begin Thursday and will continue through at least Friday night, with rain possibly continuing into Saturday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area will be at a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday - a level two out of five - with the primary threat being wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour at times. Heavy rain is also possible, along with limited risks of hail and isolated tornadoes.

Showers began moving from west to east across the Chicago area Thursday morning, growing more widespread by the time morning rush hour arrived.

Those showers and storms are not expected to be severe and will look to move out of the region by the late morning hours, paving the way for a dry, cloudy and humid afternoon, though a few showers and storms can't be ruled out for some.

The bigger threat will likely arrive later Thursday, where parts of northern Illinois could see strong-to-severe storms during the evening and into the overnight hours.

As of Thursday morning, those storms looked to begin moving into the Chicago area around 8 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m.

"Some heavy rain will be possible, maybe within some of these thunderstorms some gusty winds early in the morning hours," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Once again, the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, with limited chances of hail and an isolated tornado risk across the area.

While Friday looks to start off dry, another round of potentially severe weather could move in for the afternoon and evening hours once again.

Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, with highs rising into the low-to-mid 80s across the region, according to forecast models.

Showers once again become more widespread, with some thunderstorms also developing. While the Chicago area will only be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather during this system, there is still a chance of gusty winds and heavy rain once again, with those showers and storms sticking around late into the evening.

While there’s not a threat of severe storms in the area at this time, there is a chance that the showers could stick around well into the day Saturday or even Sunday, adding more rain to already sopping wet territory in the area.