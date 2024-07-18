Things to do in Chicago this weekend

From the Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration to a Tacos Y Tamales festival, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. Here are NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter's picks for this weekend, July 19 through 21.

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration

WHAT: The Millennium Park Celebration is a 4 day event full of free activities for families and youth.

WHERE: 201 E. Randolph Street, Chicago IL

WHEN: Thursday, July 18th - Sunday, July 21st

Water Lantern Festival

WHAT: As the sun sets Saturday evening the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine as the lanterns people decorate are launched into the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

WHERE: Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Park Drive

WHEN: Saturday, July 20th, 5:30pm

Taste of River North

WHAT: The 20th annual Taste of River North is an opportunity to sample the best eats available in the neighborhood.

WHERE: On Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago Avenue

WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

WHAT: Hamburger lovers unite for the 17th annual Roscoe Village Burger Fest

WHERE: Fellger Park, 2000 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st

Tacos Y Tamales Festival

WHAT: The annual Tacos y Tamales Festival is a celebration of all the best and most authentic Latin cuisine Chicago has to offer.

WHERE: 16th & Peoria Street, Chicago IL

WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st

Colombian Fest Chicago

WHAT: Colombian Fest Chicago offers a diverse and dynamic event to celebrate the culture of Colombia, and coincides with Colombian Independence Day.

WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, 3701 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st

Volleywood Chicago

WHAT: Volleywood Chicago is the Midwest’s biggest beach volleyball tournament and also a music festival.

WHERE: North Avenue Beach

WHEN: Saturday, July 20th

Southside Summer Festival

WHAT: Marist High Schools’ Southside Summer Festival raises money for financial aid and scholarships, with headliners, The BoDeans.

WHERE: Marist High School Stadium, 4030 W 115th St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, July 20th

Pitchfork Music Festival

WHAT: Organized by the online magazine, Pitchfork, Pitchfork Music Festival features alternative rock, indie rock, electronic and hip hop.

WHERE: Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st

Country Singer George Strait

WHAT: George Strait is considered one of the "kings of country music", and he brings his tour with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town to Chicago.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, July 20th