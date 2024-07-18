Things to do in Chicago this weekend

From the Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration to a Tacos Y Tamales festival, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. Here are NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter's picks for this weekend, July 19 through 21.
Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration
WHAT: The Millennium Park Celebration is a 4 day event full of free activities for families and youth.
WHERE: 201 E. Randolph Street, Chicago IL
WHEN: Thursday, July 18th - Sunday, July 21st
Water Lantern Festival
WHAT: As the sun sets Saturday evening the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine as the lanterns people decorate are launched into the Humboldt Park Lagoon.
WHERE: Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Park Drive
WHEN: Saturday, July 20th, 5:30pm
Taste of River North
WHAT: The 20th annual Taste of River North is an opportunity to sample the best eats available in the neighborhood.
WHERE: On Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago Avenue
WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st
Roscoe Village Burger Fest
WHAT: Hamburger lovers unite for the 17th annual Roscoe Village Burger Fest
WHERE: Fellger Park, 2000 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st
Tacos Y Tamales Festival
WHAT: The annual Tacos y Tamales Festival is a celebration of all the best and most authentic Latin cuisine Chicago has to offer.
WHERE: 16th & Peoria Street, Chicago IL
WHEN: Friday, July 19th - Sunday, July 21st
Colombian Fest Chicago
WHAT: Colombian Fest Chicago offers a diverse and dynamic event to celebrate the culture of Colombia, and coincides with Colombian Independence Day.
WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, 3701 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st
Volleywood Chicago
WHAT: Volleywood Chicago is the Midwest’s biggest beach volleyball tournament and also a music festival.
WHERE: North Avenue Beach
WHEN: Saturday, July 20th
Southside Summer Festival
WHAT: Marist High Schools’ Southside Summer Festival raises money for financial aid and scholarships, with headliners, The BoDeans.
WHERE: Marist High School Stadium, 4030 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, July 20th
Pitchfork Music Festival
WHAT: Organized by the online magazine, Pitchfork, Pitchfork Music Festival features alternative rock, indie rock, electronic and hip hop.
WHERE: Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st
Country Singer George Strait
WHAT: George Strait is considered one of the "kings of country music", and he brings his tour with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town to Chicago.
WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, July 20th