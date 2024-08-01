Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: Aug. 2-4

Lollapalooza

WHAT: Lollapalooza offers four days chock full of big-name artists, art installations, food vendors and interactive activities.

WHERE: Grant Park, Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 4

The Black Women’s Expo

WHAT: The Black Women’s Expo is considered the longest running and largest motivational event of its kind, with a career fair, beauty pavilion and networking opportunities.

WHERE: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 4

The Morton Arboretum: Destination Asia Festival

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

WHAT: At Destination Asia Festival, taste delicious food from local vendors, experience new music and take in traditional dances and performances.

WHERE: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3-Sunday, Aug. 4

Aquashella Chicago

WHAT: Aquashella Chicago is an aquarium festival featuring the best of freshwater, saltwater, reptiles and aquatic art.

WHERE: Shaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Dr., Schaumburg

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 4

Wilmette Art Fair

WHAT: The 2nd annual Wilmette Art Fair features 100 juried artists showcasing and selling paintings, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more.

WHERE: Wilmette and Central avenues, Wilmette

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 4

'The Lord of the Rings- A Musical Tale '

WHAT: "The Lord of the Rings- A Musical Tale" is largely comprised of Chicagoans who also play musical instruments in the folk-inspired musical.

WHERE: In the yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago (Navy Pier)

WHEN: Through Sept. 1

SAVOR-After Hours

WHAT: Prepare for an intimate experience of dance, passion and the art of savoring the moment with SAVOR: After Hours

WHERE: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 163 E. Chestnut St., Chicago

WHEN: Until Sunday, Aug. 18

Comedian Anthony Rodia

WHAT: Comedian Anthony Rodia, known for his hilarious skits and song parodies, brings the fun to the Chicago area with five shows.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Woodfield Mall, K120B, Schaumburg

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 2– Sunday, Aug. 4

Gladys Knight

WHAT: Known as the "Empress of Soul," R & B legend and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live this weekend.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, Indiana

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3, doors open at 7 p.m.