Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

There's plenty to do in Chicago and beyond this weekend Sept. 13 through 15. Here's a glimpse into some of the events taking place.

VIVA MEXICO: EL GRITO CHICAGO

WHAT: It’s a big weekend of Mexican Independence Day celebrations. For the very first time the iconic El Grito Festival, a celebration of Mexican history, culture and gastronomy, is being held in downtown Chicago.

WHERE: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14 - Sunday, Sept. 15

26TH STREET MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

WHAT: Considered one of the largest in the Midwest, the 26th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade attracts approximately 400,00 people either as participants or viewers.

WHERE: Kicks off at the Little Village Arch, 3100 W. 26th Street

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 15, noon

ENGLEWOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHAT: The 4th annual Englewood Music Fest features live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, community resource fair, art activations, and more.

WHERE: New Location: Halsted Street, near 64th street.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, noon

UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS

WHAT: UniverSoul Circus is back on Chicago's South Side, featuring flying acrobats, fire breathers and stilt dancers from five continents.

WHERE: Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr., Chicago IL

WHEN: Runs through Oct. 14th

LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

WHAT: Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases over 120 artists, featuring paintings, sculptures, captivating photography, exquisite furniture, unique jewelry, and much more

WHERE: On Broadway, from Belmont to Hawthorne

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14 - Sunday, Sept. 15

31ST ANNUAL CHICAGO UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL (CUFF)

WHAT: After a successful first year on the South Side, the Chicago Underground Film Festival returns to the Harper Theater in Hyde Park from September 11-15, with Opening Night and Closing Night films at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

WHERE: Harper Theatre, 5238 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL, Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: runs through Sunday, Sept. 15

COMEDIAN BENJI BROWN

WHAT: Rising star Benji Brown, whose radio career helped launch his standup journey, comes to the Chicagoland area for 5 shows.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, Woodfield Mall

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 15

COMEDIAN BASSEM YOUSSEF

WHAT: Bassem Youssef, a heart surgeon turned comedian, is known as 'the Jon Stewart of the Arab World'.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13

COMEDIENNE PAULA POUNDSTONE

WHAT: Recognized by Comedy Central as one of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time, Paula Poundstone returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) for the first time in more than 10 years.

WHERE: 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14

DECADES FEST AND DRONE SHOW

WHAT: Turning back the clock with Decades Fest, a musical throwback experience in downtown highland park with a totally tubular Decades-themed drone show starting at 8 PM.

WHERE: At The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL ORCHESTRA

WHAT: The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, under the direction of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, the original orchestra leader, composer and trombonist of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, brings its first North American Tour to The Vic Theatre

WHERE: 3145 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13