What's the history of Mexican Independence Day? What to know about the holiday and Chicago celebrations

Sept. 16, 1810, Mexican priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla delivered the “Grito de Dolores,” a fiery speech that launched the 11-year struggle to end Spanish colonial rule.

On Sept. 16, 2024, Mexicans in Chicago and around the world will celebrate Mexican Independence Day -- Mexico's independence from Spain -- with parades, celebrations and more planned.

The holiday however is often confused with Cinco De Mayo, which years later commemorated the triumph on May 5, 1862 of the Mexican army at the Battle of the Puebla.

In Chicago, Mexican Independence Day celebrations have long drawn hundreds of thousands of people, with events offering a glimpse into the size and growth of the Mexican community in the city and suburbs.

Sunday, Sept. 15, Chicago's 26th annual Mexican Independence Day parade -- considered one of the largest parades in the Midwest -- steps off at 12 p.m. in Little Village. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers.

"Expect a vibrant display as parade participants showcase an array of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures," a description of the event said. "From the elegance of quinceañeras to the captivating rhythms of Mexican folkloric dancing and the skillful artistry of charrería, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of experiences, highlighting the essence and diversity of the Mexican heritage in Chicago and throughout the United States."

According to organizers, the theme of this years parade will be “Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago." It will focus on Mexican identity and culture with an emphasis on representing each state in Mexico, organizers said.

Also planned for Sunday, Sept. 15 is the annual Mexican Patriotic Parade, officials said, along Commercial Avenue from 87th St. to 100th St.

In addition to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, the new El Grito Festival in Grant Park will get underway Saturday and continue into Sunday, and will take over Chicago’s Grant Park with music, food and celebrations of Mexican independence.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food family experiences and more, organizers said.

El Grito celebrations and festivals had previously been held in Chicago, but came to an end around 10 years ago, a recent article from the Chicago Tribune stated. Over the last several years, that "celebratory void" was often filled with hundreds of people gathering downtown on the days leading up to Mexican Independence Day, with Mexican flags and car caravans.

According to city officials, traffic impacts and possible road closures are expected as the celebrations continue.

Here's what to know about each event as Mexican Independence Day approaches.

Mexican Independence Day 2024 in Chicago

The annual Mexican Independence Day parade, considered one of the largest parades in the Midwest, steps off at 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Little Village. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers.

Increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place is expected, officials said. Street closures will be implemented "if they become necessary."

Ramp closures on area expressways are also possible during the celebrations, according to officials.

Parade route

The parade begins in Little Village, at the historic Little Village Arch located on 26th Street and Albany. The route will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue, organizers said. Here is a map of the full Mexican Independence Day route.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions along the parade route are expected to be in place, organizers said. In surrounding areas, parking will not be permitted from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Access roads to the parade route will be blocked," organizers said. "Parking is limited and road closures will make access to the route very difficult."

Best place to watch the parade

Organizers stressed viewers should arrive early.

"However the traditional Mexican sense of happiness and celebration will be everywhere you are," organizers said.

Popular areas along the route include 26th Street between Pulaski and Kostner Avenues, organizers said, adding that viewers won't be able to see much on California Avenue and California Boulevard as that area will be closed for set-up.

Watch the parade live

Chicago's Mexican Independence Day will be broadcast live from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Telemundo Chicago, the NBC Chicago streaming channel, on Telemundo.com, NBCChicago.com and Telemundo and NBC Chicago's apps. The broadcast will continue through 1:30 pm. on the NBC Chicago streaming channel, and on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo's websites and apps.

El Grito Festival

"El Grito," a new, two-day festival in Grant Park will join Chicago's Mexican Independence Day celebrations this year.

"This marks a significant moment for the city and its thriving Mexican community, as it’s the first time in over a decade that this iconic celebration takes place in downtown Chicago," organizers said.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food, family experiences and more. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15 in Grant Park.

Tickets

El Grito is a ticketed event, with single-day tickets starting at $10, according to organizers.

Access to the Grito Ceremony only, on Sept. 15, is free, but registration is required, organizers said, and a waitlist had already formed. Those who attend will have access to the festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.