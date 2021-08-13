Things to Do in and Around Chicago This Cooler, Sunny Weekend

Chicago summer is in full swing this weekend as the city sees more of a return to normalcy over the last couple months, as well cooler, sunny skies.

From the the Wells Street Art Festival and Retro on Roscoe to the Naked Bike Ride and White Sox games, there are plenty of ways to summer in Chicago this weekend.

Here are some things to do around the city this weekend:

Peruse Wells Street Art Festival in Old Town

Wells Street Art Fair will be held this weekend in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk.

Along the iconic Wells Street, various artist booths, live entertainment and food and drink vendors will line the streetway. There will also be a Children's Play Area, giving an interactive space for kids to enjoy the fest, as well.

Here's a map of the festival.

Cycle Nearly-Naked in World Naked Bike Ride-Chicago

On Saturday night, lots of nearly-naked cyclists are expected to ride 14 miles around the streets of Chicago to "call attention to the world's dependence on oil and cyclist safety."

The annual demonstration intends to highlight the low-carbon impact of bicycling as a mode of transportation. This year the importance of consent and body positivity will also be emphasized.

As soon as 8:30 p.m. hits, Chicagoans can expect to see the group on the streets.

For more on the bike ride, click here.

Jam to Oldies at Retro on Roscoe

Retro on Roscoe street festival will run Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Three stages along a six-block stretch at 2000 W. Roscoe St. will feature classic oldies music, as well as popular throwbacks. Art stands and area restaurants will also line the streets with activities and local fare.

For more on Retro on Roscoe, click here.

Stroll Through the Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden in suburban Glencoe is open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the Rose Terrace closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, all visitors must pre-register to walk through the gardens and wear a mask indoors if not vaccinated against the virus. Parking on the weekends is free for members and costs $30 for non-members.

Visit a Chicago Museum

Chicago museums return to normal operational hours last weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced, as part of Chicago's move to a full reopening.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

Catch a White Sox Game

The White Sox play the second game Saturday of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 6:10 p.m. and again Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The team will remain at Guaranteed Rate through Thursday for a four-game series against the Oakland Athletic's.

Savor a Bite at Chicago Restaurants Indoors or Outside

Restaurants and bars across Chicago are allowed to return to full capacity in Phase 5, as well as allow for fully vaccinated guests to walk around without a face covering.

However, some establishments may opt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until further notice.

As Chicago expected sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend, many could be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors. The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Beatnik on the River: 180 N Upper Wacker Dr.

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Ema: 74 W Illinois St.

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Offshore: 1000 E Grand Ave

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

Browse the Frida Kahlo Exhibit in Suburban Chicago

The legendary life and notable works of artist Frida Kahlo are on display this summer in the Chicago area in the new Timeless Exhibition.

Open through Sept. 6, the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAnich Arts Center at the College of DuPage in suburban Glen Ellyn is featuring 26 original pieces from the 20th century artist.

Take a Trip South to See the Caverns Opening Weekend For First Time in Over 10 Years

Caverns in southern Illinois reopened to the public for the first time in over 10 years this summer, after being closed due to an abundance of caution, officials announced.

The southern attraction reopened as another spot for residents to enjoy as the state moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan. Until October, the caves will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a Swing at the Maggie Daley Park Miniature Golf Course

Maggie Daley Park’s 18-hole, Chicago-themed miniature golf course, and ribbon is open daily. In the summer, the ribbon is transformed to welcome scooter users, rollerbladers, and roller skaters. Weekend rentals are now available.

Pick Seasonal Produce at a City Farmers Market

As the city moved into Phase 5, more farmers markets across Chicago will begin welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Sail Down the Chicago River or Lake Michigan By Boat, Kayak

Take in the city's iconic architecture while sailing along the Chicago River on one of several boat tours. The 90-minute tours run every hour and a half and cost $40 for an adult and $18 for a child.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the Wendella boat tours require that passengers wear a face covering while on the vessel and practice social distancing.

Trying to see the city's skyscrapers from a new angle? Guided kayak tours and rentals give you a trip down the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

Enjoy the Skyline While Relaxing on Chicago's Lakefront Beaches

Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan opened to the public with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend, and have seen many residents heading over to enjoy the water.

The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.