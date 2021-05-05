Guide to Chicago Farmers Markets This Spring, Summer

As the city continues its reopening plan, farmers markets across Chicago have begun welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Here's a guide to Chicago farmers markets:

Green City Market

Green City Market opened Wednesday in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and will continue to welcome visitors through October. GCM will begin to have a rotating schedule with a location in the West Loop neighborhood starting June 5.

The Lincoln Park farmers market, located at 1817 N. Clark, runs 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in West Loop, at Mary Bartelme Park, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order curbside pickup or delivery from the market, click here.

For what food and plants are fresh in May, click here.

Logan Square Farmers Market

The Logan Square Farmers Market opens Sunday, and will run weekly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street.

High-risk individuals are asked to visit the market from 9 to 10 a.m., while the general public is welcomed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face coverings continue to be a requirement.

Horner Park Farmers Market

Located in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood, the Horner Park Farmers Market will run Saturdays from June 5 to Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

The market is currently accepting applications for the summer season, which can be found here. COVID guidelines for the weekend event adhere to those of the City of Chicago, according to the website.

Wood Street Farm Stand

In Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, Wood Street Farm state will open May 13 and run through Oct. 31 on Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. The stand will be located at 5814 S. Wood St.

The farm stand will feature cooking demonstrations, free samples and healthy recipe cards for vegetarian meals. For more information, click here.

Wicker Park Farmers Market

The Wicker Park Farmers Market, located at 1425 N. Damen Ave., will run every Sunday from May 16 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers asked that those who attend the market bring their own shopping back to reduce waste. Sign up to volunteer here.