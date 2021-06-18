Frida Kahlo ‘Timeless' Exhibit in Chicago Area This Summer Showcases Life, Notable Works

The legendary life and notable works of artist Frida Kahlo are on display this summer in the Chicago area in the new Timeless Exhibition.

Open through Sept. 6, the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAnich Arts Center at the College of DuPage in suburban Glen Ellyn is featuring 26 original pieces from the 20th century artist.

Aside from the works, the exhibit will also include an immersive historical element looking at the life and events leading to Kahlo's modern success, according to the museums.

"In many ways, Kahlo’s painting, politics, and identity were ahead of her time, and are extremely relevant today," the museum website read. "Kahlo explained that she 'painted her reality,' this exhibition hopes to provide insight into that reality while allowing the viewer intimate access to her world."

To experience Kahlo's life, the exhibit features a multimedia timeline with replicas from her life, more than 100 photographs, a children's area and an artist-inspired garden by Ball Horticultural.

Throughout her 48-year-long life in Mexico, Kahlo drew inspiration from various aspects of her personal experience, according to the museum, such as her complicated marriage, difficulties with childbirth and hardships from injuries.

Some say that Kahlo became such an icon because her life, artwork, politics and relationships opposed cultural norms from 1907 to 1954.

Timeless Exhibition will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with timed tickets priced at $23 and untimed tickets at $40. Due to COVID-19 mitigations, all who attend must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Purchase tickets here, or call (630) 942-4000.