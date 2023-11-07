Tempers flare at Brighton Park community meeting over proposed migrant basecamp

A community meeting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Tuesday evening was contentious at moments as residents expressed concerns over a migrant basecamp planned in the area.

As NBC 5 Investigates first reported, the city already signed a deal to put a migrant basecamp at a currently vacant lot in Brighton Park, located at the intersection of 38th Street and California Avenue.

Mayor Johnson said his office will still assess the land to ensure it's a viable option to house migrants.

The site, located in the city's 12th Ward, has previously been the focal point of several contentious community meetings and protests, hosted by Ald. Julia Ramirez.

Tuesday's meeting was hosted by 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez, whose ward also includes a portion of Brighton Park.

"This is to allow everyone from Brighton Park to have a say," Lopez said.

Tuesday evening's meeting turned contentious at times, with many residents voicing frustration and anger at the city's plan to house migrants in the basecamp.

“The Mayor is fighting for something that has nothing to do with us," one resident said. "He’s not fighting for our seniors citizens, he’s not fighting for our veterans, he’s not fighting for our kids.”

Many others cheered on the resident, while several others ripped up the city's proposal while at the mic stand.

Several of the residents' cheers quickly turned the other direction when one woman offered a different perspective.

“I’m worried about safety too, but I’m a human and I want to have compassion to people who have nowhere to go," she said. "They’re not seeking handouts, they need help. If something does happen, we have law enforcement."

Ald. Lopez attempted to calm the crowd following the ensuing uproar in a meeting where safety and a lack of transparency from city officials have caused widespread concern among residents of the Southwest Side neighborhood.

“I am a senior and I live alone, and I’m kind of leery about having 2,000 people in my backyard," Maria Rolon, an immigrant who has lived in Brighton Park for 54 years said. “I think it’s immoral not to let the people who have been here all these years, all of the sudden you put this on all of us.”

Later Tuesday night, Ald. Ramirez criticized Ald. Lopez for hosting the meeting.

“Clearly the Alderman is trying to score political points since it’s practically unheard of for an Alderman to hold a community meeting about something happening in their colleague’s ward," Ramirez said in a statement.

Mayor Johnson's office did not provide an update on the plan for the Brighton Park basecamp Tuesday.