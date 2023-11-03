Residents sue city of Chicago over proposed migrant housing facility in Brighton Park

Some residents living in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson to halt plans for a proposed migrant tent site at 38th Street and California Avenue.

Six residents brought forth the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging, in part, the city lacks authority to "enact the shelters and continues to ignore city code and zoning law, that was enacted not as a formality but to protect the safety of Chicagoans."

The plaintiffs have requested that the court issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the city from transforming the property into a shelter until its lawsuit can be reviewed, court documents stated.

NBC 5 Investigates reported Thursday night that the city signed a land use contract with the owners of the vacant lot to provide temporary housing for migrants.

A copy of the licensing agreement shows the city will pay the owners $91,400 a month for use of the land. The terms of the deal appear to be for six months, but allows for time extensions that could come with a three percent increase in the “licensing fee.”

The controversial location has sparked numerous protests and public backlash – including one recent incident in which 12th ward Ald. Julia Ramirez reported being assaulted while in a crowd that had gathered near the site.

The city has been in search of locations to assemble so-called base camps that could help remove up to 3,000 migrants from sleeping on the sidewalks or inside Chicago Police districts.

Concerns about the ongoing environmental assessments - coupled with the work being done on the property - prompted Brighton Park resident Anthony Moser to file a Freedom of Information Act request with the city seeking a copy of any agreements or contracts concerning the project. He received a copy of the agreement Wednesday.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Ald. Ramirez said that the city didn't inform her a lease had been signed.

"...I continue to be frustrated and disappointed in the administration’s lack of transparency with my community and am deeply concerned that a lease would be signed prior to a full environmental assessment taking place," she stated. "The city owes 12th ward residents an explanation, which I hope they will get at the community meeting tonight.”

Johnson's office on Friday sent NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The City of Chicago is at an increasingly critical point in the new arrival mission, with more than 3,200 asylum seekers sleeping on the floors of police stations, at O’Hare Airport and outdoors in inclement weather. For this reason, the City is pursing all potential locations in its plan for temporary shelter, including the property at 3710 S. California, and entering into lease agreements, license and occupancy agreements, and right of entry agreements where sites may be used for intended purposes.

The City is currently in the process of determining if there are any environmental issues affecting this potential location. The City will analyze the results and determine next steps. We will then notify residents of the final site determination, and if viable, share further operational details on the plan.

No final decision has been made regarding base camps on the property at 3710 S. California. If the site is not used for its intended purpose, both parties can terminate the agreement."