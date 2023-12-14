Teen charged in fatal crash that killed 2 South Elgin High School students

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in a fatal Bartlett crash that killed two South Elgin High School students, including a relative, and wounded a third, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The teen, identified as Aanomeya Jacquline D. Henry, of Elgin, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office. She is being charged as an adult in the crash, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Henry, was the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic, which made a left-hand turn in front of a Mack semi-tractor trailer on Aug. 31 near the intersection of IL Route 25 and Kenyon Road.

"Henry began to turn left, failing to yield to an oncoming dump truck, which struck the passenger side of the Honda, pushing it into a cornfield," the prosecutors office said. "Two passengers in the Honda, a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old female, were killed as a result of the crash, and the third passenger suffered great bodily harm."

The two teens killed were identified by the coroner as 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell of Bartlett and 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry of Elgin.

According to the coroner, the preliminary cause of death for both victims was listed as multiple injuries due to motor vehicle collision.

Elizabeth Esparza, who sustained injuries in the crash, was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

A press release from the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Department stated that crews needed to remove the roof to the Honda Civic in order to gain access to the car's four occupants, all of whom were South Elgin High School students.

Prosecutors allege Henry was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash and did not have a valid driver's license. Anyone charged under the Illinois Vehicle Code is considered by law to be an adult, officials said.

Henry was taken into custody following the indictment, but a judge allowed her to remain out of custody while her case is pending. She was ordered to stay under a strict 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. curfew, will not be allowed to leave Illinois without the court's permission, must refrain from using intoxicating substances like cannabis and alcohol and have no contact with the surviving victim, among other restrictions.

She is next expected to appear in court on Jan. 26.