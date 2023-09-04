‘Unspeakable tragedy': Family of South Elgin student killed in crash raises money for funeral

The family of a South Elgin High School student killed in a crash last week has created a fundraising campaign to raise money for the teenager's funeral, as well as "medical expenses and to help support her family in this dark hour."

Tahlulay Henry, 16, was one of two students killed when the car they were riding in collided Thursday morning with a dump truck in Bartlett on their way to school, authorities said.

"Our family has suffered an unspeakable tragedy," the campaign, which raised more than $10,500 as of Monday morning, reads.

"She leaves us behind the memory of a beautiful soul, wonderful daughter and granddaughter, loving sister, caring aunt, and a selfless friend," Henry's family wrote.

According to officials, Henry was in a 2002 Honda Civic with three other students when the crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 25 and Kenyon Road.

Henry, of Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kamorra Campbell, 17, of Bartlett passed away from her injuries at a nearby hospital. A third student was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said, and a fourth student suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

School District U-46 released a statement on Friday, in which district officials confirmed the passing of Campbell and Henry and provided an update on the other students who were injured.

"Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the statement continued, in part. "We are here to provide support and assistance to the affected families in any way we can."

On Sunday, dozens of bright balloons sailed into the sky outside South Elgin High School on in honor of the students.

Henry, affectionately known as "Yuyu," was described by friends as energetic and uplifting.

"My birthday was on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and I ran into her in the bathroom, and she was like, 'Oh isn’t it your birthday today?' I was like, 'yeah,' then she gave me a hug and said I looked so pretty, I hope you enjoy your day. … And that was the last time I saw her," classmate Ayana Talet recalled.

A standout basketball player, Campbell was remembered by friends and classmates for her passion and personality.

"Every time she got the ball, she would just shoot it, didn't matter," said classmate Anevay Hernandez.

In the days since the deadly crash, South Elgin High School has provided students with resources, including the support of grief counselors, to navigate through this difficult time.

"I feel like it can just be taken in an instant … and now we have to take advantage of what we have while we have it before it’s gone," Hernandez said.