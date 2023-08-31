School District U-46 has released a statement after two South Elgin High School students were killed and three others -- two of whom were also South Elgin High School students -- were injured in a tragic crash Thursday morning in Bartlett.

"It is with a heavy heart that we write about a loss in our South Elgin High School family," the statement sent to NBC Chicago began. The rest of the statement continues below.

"Losing a member of our school community is a tragedy, sad, and may be difficult to understand. Four South Elgin High School students were involved in a car accident this morning. According to our law enforcement, two of the students lost their lives, and one of the other students is in critical condition and is being treated at an area hospital, and the fourth student received non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, we cannot share the student’s names out of respect to the families and to allow for next of kin notifications. We have school social workers and counselors available for emotional support for students, staff and families.

Our thoughts, prayers, and most sincere condolences are with the families and loved ones of the students during this incredibly difficult time."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, the crash, which involved a Mack semi-tractor trailer and a 2002 Honda Civic occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of IL Route 25 and Kenyon Road. According to police, the male driver of the trailer was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Two females who were inside the Honda Civic were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said. According to Bartlett police, one of the victims later succumbed to her injuries.

A third female passenger from the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A fourth female passenger from the Honda Civic was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and in stable condition, officials said.

A press release from the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Department stated that crews needed to removed the roof to the Honda Civic in order to gain access to the car's four occupants, all of whom were South Elgin High School students.

Photos and video from the scene earlier this morning showed a heavy police and emergency presence from Elgin, Fox River, Geneva, Carol Stream, St. Charles and more, along with roads closed and traffic backed up as officials worked to investigate.

IL Route 25 remains closed between West Bartlett Road and Graham Road, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.