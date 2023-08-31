Two South Elgin High School students were killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning following a motor vehicle crash involving a 2002 Honda Civic and semi-tractor trailer in Bartlett, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of IL Route 25 and Kenyon Road, officials said. According to police, the male driver of the Mack semi-tractor trailer, the female driver of the Honda Civic and one female passenger were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, a release from Bartlett police said.

A second female passenger from the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The third female passenger from the Honda Civic suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a nearby hospital where she later died, police said.

According to police, all four occupants of the Honda Civic were South Elgin High School students.

Photos and video from the scene earlier this morning showed a heavy police presence, roads closed and traffic backed up as officials worked to investigate.

School District U-46 Crisis Team has been activated at South Elgin High School, and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team is assisting Bartlett Police Department with the investigation, the release said.

IL Route 25 remains closed between West Bartlett Road and Graham Road, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.