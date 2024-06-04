Summer concert season at Ravinia Festival to begin Friday

The Ravinia Festival is ready to welcome guests for another summer season, with festival gates opening Tuesday as guests make their plans to hear some tunes outdoors from the pavilion seats and lawn of the Highland Park venue.

“I just love it here,” said Maria Gac, a longtime employee. “I don’t think I ever want to leave.”

Gac started working at Ravinia during her teenage years. Fast forward more than 50 years later, and she’s still an employee.

“Summer is Ravinia to me. Because the only summer I’ve ever had off since a teenager was the COVID summer,” Gac said. “It was just a magical place and I always kind of say, the magic kind of bit me and it kept me coming back.”

Employees are hoping that magic and the musical line-up will have guests excited to return this season.

CEO and President Jeff Haydon said there are artists on the schedule for every age and taste.

“I think when people look at the schedule, the nice thing is the whole family can agree on something because there is something for everybody, whether it’s a kid show or a date out or a big group gathering,” Haydon explained. “We run through the middle of September, so three full months. There is something, five nights, six nights a week here at Ravinia, so anything from classical to jazz to R&B.”

“I feel like I should be doing this in my sleep, but there is always nervousness and excitement that brings us into the season,” Gac added.

The grounds open to the public on Friday. Local favorite The Flock will kick off the season, and James Taylor will play Saturday and Sunday evenings.