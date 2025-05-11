A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, a verbal altercation occurred in the 100 block of West Ontario just after 4 a.m. between a 25-year-old man and another individual.
Ultimately that argument escalated as the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the buttocks, police said.
The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
There is no suspect in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.
