A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a verbal altercation occurred in the 100 block of West Ontario just after 4 a.m. between a 25-year-old man and another individual.

Ultimately that argument escalated as the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the buttocks, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.