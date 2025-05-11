River North

River North shooting leaves man injured, Chicago police say

The shooting followed a verbal altercation early Sunday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a verbal altercation occurred in the 100 block of West Ontario just after 4 a.m. between a 25-year-old man and another individual.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ultimately that argument escalated as the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the buttocks, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

River North
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us