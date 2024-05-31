Metra offering free rides to Ravinia Festival concertgoers all summer

The 2024 Ravinia Festival kicks off in just one week, and Metra is offering those making their way to the Highland Park venue for summer concerts a free ride.

2024 marks the fourth year that Metra is offering concertgoers free public transportation with a concert ticket, covering attendees' travel costs on Metra's Union Pacific North Line, which runs from Chicago to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The offer covers rides both to and from the Ravinia Park station, which is located at the entrance of the park and is used exclusively for Ravinia events. The UP-North's Braeside stop is also located a short distance from the park.

Ravinia Festival's 2024 lineup kicks off on Friday, June 7 with a performance from The Return of the Flock featuring Jerry Goodman. Outdoor shows are slated to run through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Crowded House, TLC + Shaggy, Norah Jones and The Roots are among the many prominent artists performing at the suburban venue this summer.

A full schedule of the 2024 Ravinia Festival concerts can be found here.