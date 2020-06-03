Suburban Protests: Joliet Mayor Confrontation Under Investigation, Curfews Lift

Suburban communities continued clean-up efforts after another night of curfews for some cities.

As curfews lift and transit agencies resume service Wednesday, some businesses are still picking up the pieces.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

6 a.m.: Suburban Curfews Lift

Curfews in several suburbs, including Cicero, Aurora and Downers Grove lifted Wednesday morning.

***ATTENTION***



A State of EMERGENCY has been declared in Cicero.



An enforceable curfew is being imposed effective 8PM CST through 6 AM CST



Please observe this curfew that begins in just over an hour



Everyone stay home.#Safety #community — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) June 2, 2020

While the march planned for this evening has been cancelled, the Village of Downers Grove continues to implement the... Posted by Bob Barnett, Mayor of Downers Grove on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in Elmhurst, a safety alert was issued "until further notice."

"The City of Elmhurst has closed York Street from Church Street to North Avenue until further notice. Out of an abundance of caution, all parking locations in this area have also been closed," the village said in its alert to residents.

At the time of the alert Tuesday evening, a peaceful march was taking place in the suburb, but area businesses were asked to close down for the evening.

6 a.m. Pace Service Resumes After Another Night of Service Suspension

Due to community curfews and public safety, Pace suspended bus service Tuesday night for the third night in a row.

The bus service suspended services at 7 p.m. Tuesday and resumed at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Both the I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and City of Chicago ADA Paratransit Service to the city center were included in Pace's Tuesday night suspension.

5 a.m.: Metra Resumes Service With Modified Schedule

Metra resumed service on Wednesday, albeit with a modified Sunday schedule after being shut down for several days due to protests and unrest throughout the Chicago area.

According to the agency, most of the train lines it operates will run with the Sunday schedule, which features fewer trains and more widely scattered departure times. In addition, the last late night inbound and outbound trains on operating lines will be canceled.

A trio of lines will continue to remain shut down, with the Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines all suspended for Wednesday.

Riders are encouraged to check Metra’s website for updates throughout the day, as some trains may be canceled or delayed depending on circumstances.

9 p.m.: Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s Confrontation With Protester Under Investigation, Officials Say

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate an incident involving Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and protesters that was caught on video Monday evening.

In the video, O’Dekirk is seen apparently wrestling with a demonstrator during a clash between police and protesters on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that it had reviewed investigate reports of the incident, and that it had received two separate independently-sourced videos.

In an effort to “ensure that the interests of justice and fairness are served,” the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Joliet Police Department have asked the Illinois State Police to investigate the incident to prevent conflicts of interest.

The video purportedly shows O’Dekirk grabbing a man and forcibly walking him towards a police car. In the clip, a person then attacks the mayor from behind before police swarm in and clear the area.

The video does not show the events that preceded the confrontation.

In a statement issued to the Chicago Tribune and other news outlets, O’Dekirk says he was acting in “self-defense” after being attacked by the man.

The mayor says he only suffered minor bruises in the incident.