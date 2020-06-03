Aurora Imposes Curfew, Travel Restrictions

Authorities in suburban Aurora say that the city’s mandatory curfew and travel restrictions will remain in effect Wednesday night due to “pending demonstrations,” according to a press release.

According to officials, the curfew will go into effect at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will end at 6 a.m. Thursday. During that time, residents are asked to remain at home, and are only permitted to travel for employment, according to a press release.

Entrance into the downtown area will be prohibited, except for those with identification proving they either work in, or reside in, that part of the city.

In addition, travel restrictions will also be put in place, with all Interstate 88 entrances into the city closed down by Aurora and Illinois State Police. Officials say no one will be allowed through those exits, even if they have proper identification.

The curfews are in place after days of demonstrations and protests in the Chicago suburb. Looting was reported in the city on Sunday, as it was in several other area suburbs.