Waukegan Police Say at Least 50 Businesses Were Impacted by Looting, Vandalism Over Weekend

Waukegan police say that approximately 50 businesses were impacted by looting over the weekend, with some hit multiple times by thieves.

The news comes as Waukegan released total numbers of arrests and calls to authorities over the weekend. Beginning Sunday and into Monday morning, more than four dozen businesses in the community were hit by vandals and looters.

In addition, officers responded to more than one dozen calls of shots fired through that 12-hour period. In one of the incidents, an individual was shot in the leg, but was treated and released from a local hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Officials say a total of 16 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including looting, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. All suspects were between the ages of 19 and 46, and at least 10 of the 16 were from Waukegan, according to a press release from officials.

At least two squad cars were also damaged during the looting and unrest.