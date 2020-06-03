Waukegan

Waukegan Police Say at Least 50 Businesses Were Impacted by Looting, Vandalism Over Weekend

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Waukegan police say that approximately 50 businesses were impacted by looting over the weekend, with some hit multiple times by thieves.

The news comes as Waukegan released total numbers of arrests and calls to authorities over the weekend. Beginning Sunday and into Monday morning, more than four dozen businesses in the community were hit by vandals and looters.

In addition, officers responded to more than one dozen calls of shots fired through that 12-hour period. In one of the incidents, an individual was shot in the leg, but was treated and released from a local hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Local

brickyard mall 21 mins ago

Investigation Underway After Video Shows Cops Swarming Vehicle, Smashing Windows

Illinois National Guard 26 mins ago

Berwyn Police Request Help From National Guard Amid Threats of Looting, Riots

Officials say a total of 16 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including looting, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. All suspects were between the ages of 19 and 46, and at least 10 of the 16 were from Waukegan, according to a press release from officials.

At least two squad cars were also damaged during the looting and unrest.  

This article tagged under:

Waukegan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us