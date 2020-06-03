Pritzker Adds Lake County to Disaster Proclamation Amid Protests, Looting Concerns

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has added five more counties to a disaster proclamation issued to aid local governments who are dealing with looting and civil unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Suburban Lake County was among the new additions to the list, along with Peoria, Rock Island, Williamson and Stephenson counties, according to a press release from the governor.

The governor says that each county faces the threat of looting or destruction through planned protests, is home to critical infrastructure, or has already submitted requests for state aid.

Earlier this week, the governor activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers to assist Chicago police, and also activated 250 more soldiers to help with unrest in other parts of the state. The Illinois State Police have also mobilized more than 300 troopers to help assist local law enforcement agencies.

The disaster proclamation was originally issued Monday, and included Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in northeastern Illinois. Champaign, Macon, Madison and Sangamon were also included in the proclamation.