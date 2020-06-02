Pace Suspends Service for Third Night

Due to community curfews and public safety, Pace suspended bus service Tuesday night for the third night in a row.

The bus service announced services will end at 7 p.m. Tuesday and resume at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both the I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and City of Chicago ADA Paratransit Service to the city center are included in Pace's Tuesday night suspension.

Many Chicago suburbs enforced curfews Tuesday night to ensure residents' safety after recent looting, vandalism and violent protests.