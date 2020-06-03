Berwyn Police Request Help From National Guard Amid Threats of Looting, Riots

According to police in suburban Berwyn, authorities have requested assistance from the Illinois National Guard after a series of social media posts called for rioting and looting in the Cermak Plaza district.

In a release posted to the police department’s Facebook page, Berwyn officials say that the department received intelligence from the FBI and the Illinois State Police about potential rioting and looting in the area.

As a result, the department said the Illinois National Guard will allocate personnel and equipment to the area for “quicker mobilization in case they need to be utilized.”

Berwyn officials say that they will continue to have an increased presence on streets in the area to intervene in criminal activity, and will watch over residential areas as well.

Looting has been a concern in the town for several days in Berwyn and in surrounding suburban communities. The Illinois State Police and National Guard have been lending assistance to multiple local law enforcement agencies to help protect businesses and individuals in the area.