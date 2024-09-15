Street, ramp closures in Chicago amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Chicago officials had cautioned drivers and residents earlier in the week they would implement closures if needed amid celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, and some closures are in effect Saturday night.

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communication, “intermittent closures” have been implemented in downtown Chicago due to traffic congestion.

Residents are being urged to allow additional travel time, but public transit is not impacted by the closures.

Exit ramps from the Dan Ryan and Kennedy expressways onto the eastbound Byrne Interchange are also closed in an effort to limit traffic into the downtown area, according to Total Traffic.

There is also some resultant stop-and-go traffic on the Kennedy and Dan Ryan expressways.

Celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, which include car caravans, are expected to continue throughout evenings this weekend, with city officials cautioning of closures and even limited access into the downtown business district.

The El Grito Festival is also ongoing in Chicago’s Grant Park, with music, food and a variety of celebrations.

Jackson is closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to officials.