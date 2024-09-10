Street closures possible in downtown Chicago amid Mexican Independence Day, El Grito festival

Emergency officials in Chicago are warning of the potential for significant travel impacts, including street closures, during celebrations of Mexican Independence Day and the El Grito festival in Grant Park this weekend.

According to a new alert from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, those celebrations are expected to kick off on Friday night and continue through the weekend, with Mexican Independence Day falling on Sept. 16.

City officials are asking residents to be respectful of neighbors and communities during the celebrations, which typically include car caravans and other events throughout the area.

Residents who live in or visit the downtown area are also asked to be alert for increased traffic in the area, noting that city officials may have to close downtown roads or divert traffic to control flow.

In the event that access to the Central Business District is limited due to the celebrations, a series of checkpoints will be set up for residents, employees and critical care workers to gain access. Those will be set up at:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Desplaines/Canal

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

Ramp closures on area expressways are also possible during the celebrations, according to officials.

In addition to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, the El Grito festival will get underway on Saturday and continue into Sunday, and will take over Chicago’s Grant Park with music, food and celebrations of Mexican independence.

Jackson will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and residents are strongly encouraged to use public transportation for both days of the event.

Other events will take place in Little Village, including a 5K race and the Mexican Independence Day Parade on Saturday.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will stream the parade from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com, the respective apps and the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel.

More information can be found via the OEMC app and on the city’s website.