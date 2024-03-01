NBC 5 Responds

Here are warning signs of ‘storm chaser' repair schemes and tips to choose a contractor

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul warned in a news release that unsolicited door knocks could be the sign of a home repair ripoff scheme.

After 11 tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area on Tuesday, a number of people were cleaning up the damage and making repairs days later.

In the aftermath of severe weather, it's not uncommon to see contractors going door-to-door to offer home repair services. One NBC 5 viewer in Woodridge said at least 12 contractors - all unsolicited - came knocking on his door and offered to repair hail damage.

Here are some red flags to look out for:

  • A contractor who refuses to show proof of insurance and references.
  • Someone who offers to inspect your home for free without providing identification for themselves and their business.
  • Unsolicited door-to-door salespeople offering to do work for a price that's too good to be true.

If you're looking for a legitimate contractor, here are some suggestions from the Illinois Attorney General's Office:

  • Even if there is a need to act quickly, shop around. Get written estimates from multiple contractors, and don’t be rushed into a deal.
  • Never make the full payment until all the work has been completed to your satisfaction.
  • Never pay in cash.

You'll also want to get a contract in writing and make sure it includes the following:

  • Contractor's full name
  • Address and phone number
  • Full scope of the work
  • Total cost of the project - which should be paid in thirds
  • Start and end dates

It's also a good idea to go online and search for reviews to see the experiences others have had with a specific contractor.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation told NBC 5 Responds that it only licenses roofing contractors. The department offers an online tool where you can search for a roofing contractor's license.

IDFPR also has a brochure available to consumers considering hiring a roofer that provides guidelines and considerations.”

