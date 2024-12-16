Statue atop the former Montgomery Ward building to get repairs

Even a goddess needs some tender loving care — especially after being out in the elements for nearly a century.

The Spirit of Progress, which depicts the Roman goddess Diana, is heading to the suburbs to get some work done.

The statue has stood on the tower of the Montgomery Ward and Co. administration building since 1929. Constructed in 1927 on the east bank of the Chicago River, the building is now condominiums.

Diana was taken down Saturday and will be reinstalled next spring. The Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio in Forest Park will restore and repair the bronze figure.

Restoring the Spirit of Progress is one of several projects underway to maintain and preserve the building, according to the One River Place Condominium Association, which manages the building at 758 N. Larrabee St.

“We are proud to be maintaining this important aspect of the Chicago skyline,” the association’s board and homeowners said in a statement.

The 22.5-foot tall female figure stands with her left foot on a globe and holding a torch high in her right hand, and in the other she points a caduceus, an ancient symbol of commerce.

After 95 years, Spirit of Progress has earned a little R&R.



And after few months of restoration, she'll be back at her post.



📸: @WardMiller25 pic.twitter.com/7mAFQJEzcm — Preservation Chicago: Love Your City Fiercely! ® (@Pres_Chicago) December 14, 2024

The Spirit of Progress is a replica of a gilded weather vane, called Progress Lighting the Way for Commerce, on the former Montgomery Ward offices at 2 N. Michigan Ave, according to the history website Chicagology. That statue and the tower it stood on came down in 1947 when the building was found to be structurally unsafe.

That statue was modeled after the weather vane on top of the Agriculture Building at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.

The sculptor of Diana was unknown for several years and remains disputed, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Chicagology.

It could be the work of Joseph Conradi, who did several sculptures for Chicago buildings. At least two of Conradi’s relatives have said he made it, according to Chicagology. But photo captions from 1929 credit the artist George Mulligan.

The Montgomery Ward administration building and the original catalog house building across the street were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. The condo association is currently seeking city landmark status for the building.