Signature Room property at former John Hancock Center purchased by 360 CHICAGO

360 CHICAGO, the company that operates the observation deck toward the top of the former John Hancock Center, has purchased the building's 95th and 96th floors, including the former Signature Room space, according to a Friday announcement.

Nichole Benolken, managing director of 360 CHICAGO, in a news release detailing the purchase, said plans for the 30,000-square-foot property haven't been finalized - and the company is "exploring a number of options."

One possibility, however, appeared to be off the table: opening another restaurant.

The company remains in the "very early development stages" and expects to share additional information in the coming months, Benolken said.

Former employees of The Signature Room have been awarded $1.52 million in backpay after the restaurant abruptly closed last year, NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk reports.

The space is tentatively set to open to the public in 2026, even though what it will include hasn't been determined.

When construction does begin, 360 CHICAGO's 17,000-square-foot observation deck on the 94th floor, plus its TILT ride and CloudBar cocktail lounge will be "unaffected by any work being done on the floors above," the company said.

The Signature Room, the longtime fine dining restaurant on the tower's 95th floor, abruptly closed in September, with its operators citing "economic issues."

A popular spot for dinner and weekend brunch, the high-end establishment required guests to follow a dress code and catered to generations of Chicagoans and visitors since it opened in 1993.

360 CHICAGO's complete statement can be found below:

