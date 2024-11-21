Several Chicago restaurants crack list of top 100 in the US

A recent list from OpenTable naming the top 100 restaurants in the United States honored several Illinois restaurants, all of which are located in Chicago.

The list, which does not rank the restaurants in order but rather lists included restaurants by state, with 10 Chicago restaurants being named in the list.

Among the Chicago representatives on the list is Akahoshi Ramen in Logan Square, a lower-price option lauded for their attention to detail and a comfortable, spacious interior.

Other Chicago restaurants making the cut include known fine dining destinations such as Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Crab and Gibsons Italia to more casual fare, seen in Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. and Café Ba-Ba-Reeba.

Other Chicago restaurants being named to OpenTable's list include:

Boka

Girl & the Goat

Le Colonial - Chicago

RL Restaurant

Rose Mary

In addition to the 10 Illinois restaurants that were recognized, two Indiana eateries also made the cut, both hailing from the Indianapolis area.

Vida, a restaurant offering modern American cuisine in Indianapolis, was named to the list alongside Our Table American Bistro, located in suburban Bargersville.

Outside of California's 19 restaurants making their way on to the list, Illinois and Texas both had 10 restaurants make the cut.

More information on the list and a look at all of the restaurants named can be found here.