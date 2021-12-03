Saturday is National Cookie Day. What's Illinois' Favorite Cookie?

The holidays are usually filled with seasonal sweet treats: candy canes, hot chocolate, Aunt Sally's homemade fruitcake.
Just make sure you save room for cookies.
National Cookie Day is upon us on Sat. Dec. 4., and according to Grubhub order data from Dec. 4, 2020, to Dec. 4, 2021, chocolate chip cookies were the most popular cookie order in 50 percent of states, followed by sugar cookies.
But neither of those cookie flavors grabbed the top cookie spot for Illinois.
Over the course of a year, the online delivery site crunched a few more of the numbers (or crumbs?) around cookie trends, and here are the top cookie orders per state, according to Grubhub orders:
- Alaska: Chocolate chip cookie
- Alabama: Sugar cookie
- Arkansas: Chocolate chunk cookie
- Arizona: Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie
- California: Thin Mint
- Colorado: Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie
- Connecticut: Chocolate chip cookie
- Delaware: Sugar cookie
- Florida: Chocolate chip cookie
- Georgia: Chocolate chip cookie
- Hawaii: Chocolate chip cookie
- Iowa: Sugar cookie
- Idaho: Chocolate chip cookie
- Illinois: Chocolate brownie cookie
- Indiana: Thin Mint
- Kansas: Chocolate chip cookie
- Kentucky: Fried Oreo
- Louisiana: Chocolate chip
- Massachusetts: Peanut butter cookie
- Maryland: Chocolate brownie cookie
- Maine: Chocolate chip cookie
- Michigan: Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie
- Minnesota: Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie
- Missouri: Chocolate chip cookie
- Mississippi: Chocolate chunk cookie
- Montana: Sugar cookie
- North Carolina: Thin Mint
- North Dakota: Chocolate chip cookie
- Nebraska: Chocolate chip cookie
- New Hampshire: Chocolate chip cookie
- New Jersey: Fried Oreo
- New Mexico: Chocolate chip cookie
- Nevada: Chocolate chip cookie
- New York: Rainbow cookie
- Ohio: Chocolate chip cookie
- Oklahoma: Snickerdoodle
- Oregon: Thin Mint
- Pennsylvania: Chocolate chip cookie
- Rhode Island: Fried Oreo
- South Carolina: Chocolate chip cookie
- South Dakota: Chocolate chip cookie
- Tennessee: Chocolate chip cookie
- Texas: Chocolate chip cookie
- Utah: Sugar cookie
- Virginia: Chocolate brownie cookie
- Vermont: Chocolate chip cookie
- Washington: Chocolate chip cookie
- Washington D.C.: Chocolate chip cookie
- Wisconsin: Chocolate brownie cookie
- West Virginia: Chocolate chunk cookie
- Wyoming: Chocolate chip cookie
Now pour yourself a glass of milk and break into that stash of chocolate brownie cookies.