Saturday is National Cookie Day. What's Illinois' Favorite Cookie?

The holidays are usually filled with seasonal sweet treats: candy canes, hot chocolate, Aunt Sally's homemade fruitcake.

Just make sure you save room for cookies.

National Cookie Day is upon us on Sat. Dec. 4., and according to Grubhub order data from Dec. 4, 2020, to Dec. 4, 2021, chocolate chip cookies were the most popular cookie order in 50 percent of states, followed by sugar cookies.

But neither of those cookie flavors grabbed the top cookie spot for Illinois.

Over the course of a year, the online delivery site crunched a few more of the numbers (or crumbs?) around cookie trends, and here are the top cookie orders per state, according to Grubhub orders:

Alaska: Chocolate chip cookie

Alabama: Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie Arkansas: Chocolate chunk cookie

Arizona: Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie

Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie California: Thin Mint

Colorado: Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie

Fudge-filled chocolate chip cookie Connecticut: Chocolate chip cookie

Delaware: Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie Florida: Chocolate chip cookie

Georgia: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Hawaii: Chocolate chip cookie

Iowa: Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie Idaho: Chocolate chip cookie

Illinois: Chocolate brownie cookie

Chocolate brownie cookie Indiana: Thin Mint

Kansas: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Kentucky: Fried Oreo

Louisiana: Chocolate chip

Chocolate chip Massachusetts: Peanut butter cookie

Maryland: Chocolate brownie cookie

Chocolate brownie cookie Maine: Chocolate chip cookie

Michigan: Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie Minnesota: Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie

Minnesota: Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Mississippi: Chocolate chunk cookie

Montana: Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie North Carolina: Thin Mint

North Dakota: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Nebraska: Chocolate chip cookie

New Hampshire: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie New Jersey: Fried Oreo

New Mexico: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Nevada: Chocolate chip cookie

New York: Rainbow cookie

Rainbow cookie Ohio: Chocolate chip cookie

Oklahoma: Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle Oregon: Thin Mint

Pennsylvania: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Rhode Island: Fried Oreo

South Carolina: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie South Dakota: Chocolate chip cookie

Tennessee: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Texas: Chocolate chip cookie

Utah: Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie Virginia: Chocolate brownie cookie

Vermont: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Washington: Chocolate chip cookie

Washington D.C.: Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie Wisconsin: Chocolate brownie cookie

West Virginia: Chocolate chunk cookie

Chocolate chunk cookie Wyoming: Chocolate chip cookie

Now pour yourself a glass of milk and break into that stash of chocolate brownie cookies.