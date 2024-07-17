Rihanna's popular clothing brand opens 1st Illinois location at suburban mall

One suburban Chicago mall is getting the state's first brick-and-mortar retail location of Rihanna's popular apparel brand Savage X Fenty.

Savage X Fenty opens Friday at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park in the southwest suburbs, according to a press release. The label is known for its inclusive approach to lingerie and apparel, the release said, with sizing ranging from extra-small to 4XL.

According to officials the store will host a grand opening at the mall beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, with giveaways and more. The store, which joins 148 other retailers, will be located on the lower level of the mall, near the Coach store, the release said.

The new store comes as a slew of suburban malls see new stores, including new Vuori and Sandra outlet stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Other suburban malls are also seeing big transformations and developments like luxury apartment complex, public parks and entertainment spaces and more, including Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Old Orchard Mall in Skokie and Golf Mill Town Center Mall in Niles.

Other suburban malls, including Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, and Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee, have recently closed for good.