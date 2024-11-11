NBC 5 will soon debute a brand new culinary series starring one of the most interest hosting duos in Chicago TV history -- and it won't be what many might expect.

The show, "Poochie & Pang (eat Chicago)," is a no-holds-barred program that will take viewers on a wild culinary ride through the city and suburbs as the odd-couple hosts -- the face of the Wiener's Circle Poochie and longtime Chicago food writer, author and New York Times contributor Kevin Pang -- explore the "unknowns" of Chicago's unrivaled food scene.

The candid series rooted in years of deep friendship -- paired with street and food cred -- can be summed up simply as: Siskel & Ebert + Chicago food show + Buddy Cop movie = Poochie & Pang.

The show will premiere at 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 18 on the NBC Chicago YouTube channel and will debut on television at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The first four episodes Poochie & Pang will focus solely on cheeseburgers, as viewers will be taken to a number of interesting spots around the Chicago area to feast on some of the very best hidden gems, including one located in a Rogers Park gas station. Future episodes will follow a similar pattern taking a deep dive on a singular food focus.

Here's what to know about the hosts and the show:

POOCHIE

For 27 years, Poochie has been the lovable face of the iconic Chicago hot dog stand, The Wiener's Circle. Customers travel from far and wide to experience Poochie and Co.'s singular customer service — profane, offensive, and hilarious.

Poochie is also a viral internet sensation: Her appearance on "Conan O'Brien" with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog has over 15 million views. Poochie starred in a truTV reality series filmed at The Wiener's Circle and has guest-starred on the CBS sitcom "The Great Indoors with Joel McHale." She also voiced the part of Medina in the Comedy Central animated series, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

KEVIN PANG

Pang is a longtime Chicago food writer who wrote the Amazon #1 Bestseller "A Very Chinese Cookbook" and is currently a contributing writer for The New York Times.

While on staff at the Chicago Tribune in 2009, Kevin created and starred in "The Cheeseburger Show," a series that went on to win a coveted James Beard Award. He is also the director of the critically-acclaimed documentary "For Grace," which premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix.

WHAT TO KNOW

In the Season 1 finale, Poochie & Pang visit the fanciest restaurant of the season with Pang “hoping” to finally expand Poochie’s palate. In addition, Poochie answers some formidable food questions in her own distinguished style.

Restaurants featured in the first season include: BopNGrill (Rogers Park), Berger Bros Pub (Winfield), Boeufhaus (Humboldt Park), Hamburgerseria (Joliet).