Best Chicago restaurants? Yelp unveils list of 50 top places to eat in city

The ranking looked at total volume of ratings for reviews given by "elite" users on the platform between August 2023 and August 2024

Looking for the best restaurants to eat at in Chicago? Review website Yelp unveiled its top 50 spots in the city, according to elite users, and the results might surprise you.

The latest ranking "highlights the best local restaurants based on reviews from Yelp Elites—a diverse group of some of our most trusted and active community members," a spokesperson for the company said.

The ranking names city staples like Girl & the Goat, Au Cheval and Monteverde, and pop culture influences like Mr. Beef and Kasama, which were highlighted in the hit food show "The Bear."

The top-rated spot on the list was Girl & the Goat, followed by Armitage Alehouse, Kasama, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf and Au Cheval.

Here's a look at the top 20 on the ranking:

See the full top-50 ranking here.

