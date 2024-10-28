Chicago is home to some of the best pizza in the country -- and some of the best burgers, too, a new list from Yelp says.

The list, released by "Yelp Elites" earlier this fall, ranks the "20 Best Places to Grab a Cheeseburger" across the country. The list was organized using a number of factors, editor said, including total volume and ratings of reviews among Yelp Elites. According to editors, the list serves as an "all-time" list of the best burger joints in the U.S.

While the first spot on the list is in Wahiawa, Hawaii, the restaurant that nabbed the No. 2 rank was Chicago's iconic Au Cheval. With more than 9,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars, the diner-style bar and restaurant -- that doesn't take reservations -- "elevates traditional diner fare," the Au Cheval's entry reads.

"So good we came twice on our trip," one reviewer said, adding that wait times for the restaurant started to stack up shortly after opening.

"This was the moment I was waiting for being the main reason I came to Chicago to experience the best burger in the U.S.," another reviewer said. "I will say it's true. I had a single, and it was delicious."

The reviewer added that the wait time of one hour and thirty minutes was "worth it."

The burger joint, at 800 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop, is the only Chicago restaurant on the list, though two other Midwestern burgers spots make an appearance: Green Dot Stables in Detroit, Michigan and Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale, Wisconsin.

The list's other burger spot locations are located in California, New York, Florida, Washington D.C., Texas and New Mexico.

The full list from Yelp can be found here.