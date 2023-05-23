Several Chicago-Area Burgers Named in Yelp's Top 100 in US Don't Have Any Meat

A new ranking of the top 100 burgers in the U.S. dubbed several Chicago-area burgers among the best of the best, but a few selections may surprise diners.

That's because the review website listed a number of vegan and vegetarian items on its list.

Yelp said the ranking includes "choices for every burger type and taste," which includes non-meat options or meat alternatives.

The newest ranking comes just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Three Chicago spots and four Illinois locations made the cut, with three of the seven top spots claimed by vegan eateries.

They include The Chicago Diner at no. 59, Vegan Cafe in Lockport at no. 62 and Can't Believe It's Not Meat in Chicago at no. 86.

The highest-ranking Chicago-area eatery to make the list was Kuma's Corner, a city staple dishing out burgers with a side of heavy metal music. The restaurant came in at no. 9 on the U.S. list.

Also making the top 100 were Tracks in Cary at no. 67, Geneva Ale House in Geneva at no. 81 and Rockford's Baker Street Burgers at no. 87.

Here's the full list.