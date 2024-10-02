Krabby Patty-inspired dishes coming to Chicago as part of SpongeBob celebration

Fans of Nickelodeon’s iconic series “SpongeBob SquarePants” will have a chance to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with a massive food-based tribute to the character.

According to a press release from Nickelodeon, the “Krabby Patty Kollab” will bring hundreds of dishes into hundreds of different restaurants across the country to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the show.

“SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom,” said Sherry Liu, SVP Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount. “Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration.”

According to the release, the food items inspired by the Krabby Patty, the sandwich SpongeBob is famed for grilling up at the Krusty Krab in the TV show, will be available in a variety of cities, including Chicago.

The items will range from burgers, naturally, to dumplings, falafel, ice cream and more, according to the studio.

More than 100 different recipes will be unveiled in more than 250 restaurants, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

If you don’t live in one of those major areas, fear not, as Wendy’s will also offer a “Krabby Patty Kollab” burger and a “Pineapple Under the Sea” Frosty through early November at select locations.

These programs are being undertaken in conjunction with SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th-anniversary, which will be celebrated with a new anniversary special airing on Oct. 10 on the network.

To date, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has aired more than 300 episodes, spawning a slew of memes and trends on social media. The show has also won multiple Emmy's and even spawned feature films and a Broadway musical.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

It remains one of the longest-running animated series, standing alongside shows like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," among others.

More information on participating restaurants can be found on the “Krabby Patty Kollab” website.